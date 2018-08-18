National Bank Financial Weighs in on Royal Bank of Canada’s Q4 2018 Earnings (RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) – National Bank Financial boosted their Q4 2018 EPS estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Monday, August 13th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.64 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.64. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q1 2019 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on RY. Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Macquarie raised Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.20.

Shares of RY opened at $78.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $72.73 and a one year high of $87.10. The company has a market cap of $111.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 21.75%. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.7296 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.19%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 148.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. 41.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers personal and business banking services, as well as auto financing and retail investment products. This segment also provides a suite of financial products and services to individual, business clients, and public institutions through its branch, automated teller machines, online, mobile, and telephone banking networks, as well as through sales professionals.

