Myomo (MYO) Given a $12.00 Price Target by HC Wainwright Analysts

HC Wainwright set a $12.00 price target on Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Myomo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 11th. Roth Capital set a $7.00 target price on Myomo and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th.

Shares of MYO opened at $1.93 on Tuesday. Myomo has a 12-month low of $1.74 and a 12-month high of $11.40.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.62 million. Myomo had a negative net margin of 257.70% and a negative return on equity of 155.42%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Myomo by 243.9% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 28,981 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Myomo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Account Management LLC bought a new stake in Myomo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $312,000.

About Myomo

Myomo, Inc, a commercial stage medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric braces or orthotics for people suffering with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. It offers MyoPro, a powered upper limb orthosis that supports the arm, as well as restores function to the weakened or paralyzed arms of patients suffering from CVA stroke, brachial plexus injury, traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury, ALS, or other neuromuscular disease or injury.

