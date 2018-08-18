MustangCoin (MST) Market Capitalization Tops $74,589.00

MustangCoin (CURRENCY:MST) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. During the last seven days, MustangCoin has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar. One MustangCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001860 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and YoBit. MustangCoin has a market capitalization of $74,589.00 and $173.00 worth of MustangCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00010160 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00019177 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001265 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00009538 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000148 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000039 BTC.

MustangCoin Profile

MustangCoin (CRYPTO:MST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 5th, 2016. MustangCoin’s total supply is 630,343 coins. MustangCoin’s official Twitter account is @mustangcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MustangCoin’s official website is mustangcoin.xyz

Buying and Selling MustangCoin

MustangCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MustangCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MustangCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MustangCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

