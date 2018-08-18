Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Sells 4,040 Shares of QuinStreet Inc (QNST)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan cut its position in shares of QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) by 28.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,360 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,040 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in QuinStreet were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $168,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 145.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 8,493 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the first quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the first quarter worth approximately $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut shares of QuinStreet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 16th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of QuinStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.29.

QNST opened at $13.56 on Friday. QuinStreet Inc has a 1 year low of $4.18 and a 1 year high of $15.05. The company has a market capitalization of $641.02 million, a P/E ratio of 42.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.98.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $111.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.62 million. QuinStreet had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that QuinStreet Inc will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other QuinStreet news, Director Andrew T. Sheehan sold 21,034 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total transaction of $288,796.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,632.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew T. Sheehan sold 125,458 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $1,742,611.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,888 shares in the company, valued at $401,254.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 971,277 shares of company stock worth $13,257,692. 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing and media company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

