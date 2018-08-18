Multi-Color (LABL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $59.88

Shares of Multi-Color Co. (NASDAQ:LABL) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $59.88 and last traded at $60.00, with a volume of 9416 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.40.

LABL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Multi-Color from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Multi-Color from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Multi-Color from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Get Multi-Color alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.81.

Multi-Color (NASDAQ:LABL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06. The firm had revenue of $456.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.85 million. Multi-Color had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 11.70%. equities analysts predict that Multi-Color Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Multi-Color’s dividend payout ratio is 5.32%.

In other Multi-Color news, CFO Sharon E. Birkett sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total transaction of $930,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,960.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nigel A. Vinecombe sold 17,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,230,670.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,750 shares in the company, valued at $3,902,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,500 shares of company stock worth $4,430,474 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LABL. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Multi-Color by 9,037.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 272,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 269,322 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Multi-Color during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Multi-Color during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Multi-Color during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Multi-Color during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Multi-Color Company Profile (NASDAQ:LABL)

Multi-Color Corporation provides various label solutions in the United States, Australia, Germany, and internationally. The company offers pressure sensitive labels; in-mold labels; heat transfer labels; cut and stack labels, such as peel-away promotional labels, thermochromics, holographics, and metalized films, as well as scratch-off coupons and static-clings; and roll fed labels.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Multi-Color Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Multi-Color and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.