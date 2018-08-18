Morgan Stanley Trims CDK Global (CDK) Target Price to $68.00

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Wednesday. They currently have an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDK Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CDK Global from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, June 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CDK Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research restated a hold rating on shares of CDK Global in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.00.

NASDAQ CDK opened at $61.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -9.65, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. CDK Global has a 1-year low of $59.84 and a 1-year high of $76.04. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.69.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. CDK Global had a net margin of 14.99% and a negative return on equity of 361.64%. The company had revenue of $569.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that CDK Global will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of CDK Global during the second quarter worth $156,134,000. Senator Investment Group LP increased its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 43.1% during the second quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 3,005,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $195,475,000 after buying an additional 905,000 shares in the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 685.6% during the first quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 1,008,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,882,000 after buying an additional 880,182 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,565,807 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $859,260,000 after buying an additional 859,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 35.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $185,138,000 after buying an additional 739,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc provides integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail and other industries worldwide. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. It offers technology-based solutions, including automotive Website platforms; and advertising solutions comprising the management of digital advertising spend for original equipment manufacturers and automotive retailers.

