Morgan Stanley (MS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Morgan Stanley's shares have slightly underperformed the industry over the past three months. Yet, the company possesses an impressive earnings surprise history, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. The company’s efforts to strengthen wealth management operations, focus on corporate lending and normalized levels of trading activities will continue to support revenues. Higher interest rates and tax cuts will likely lead to increased profitability. However, slowdown in debt underwriting will likely hurt the company's investment banking performance to some extent. Also, elevated expense levels are expected to hurt bottom line growth.”

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

MS has been the subject of several other reports. Vining Sparks reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Morgan Stanley from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Cfra reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.05.

MS stock opened at $48.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.46. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $43.84 and a twelve month high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $10.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.05 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $4.70 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Andra AP fonden increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 19.9% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 105,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 68.2% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 216,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,476,000 after buying an additional 87,937 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 18.8% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 15,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 73.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 432,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,522,000 after buying an additional 183,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 8.7% in the second quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 14,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Morgan Stanley (MS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.