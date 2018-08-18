Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares (HEN3) a €100.00 Price Target

Henkel AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares (FRA:HEN3) has been assigned a €100.00 ($113.64) price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 7.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HEN3. Goldman Sachs Group set a €114.00 ($129.55) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €109.00 ($123.86) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €103.00 ($117.05) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($153.41) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($125.00) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €117.58 ($133.62).

Shares of HEN3 stock opened at €107.95 ($122.67) on Thursday. Henkel AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares has a 1 year low of €103.00 ($117.05) and a 1 year high of €129.65 ($147.33).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

