Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Apollo Global Management LLC Class A (APO) a $42.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a $42.00 price objective on Apollo Global Management LLC Class A (NYSE:APO) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on APO. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management LLC Class A from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Global Management LLC Class A from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management LLC Class A from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management LLC Class A from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management LLC Class A from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.10.

Shares of APO stock opened at $33.72 on Tuesday. Apollo Global Management LLC Class A has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $37.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21.

Apollo Global Management LLC Class A (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.27). Apollo Global Management LLC Class A had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $449.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Apollo Global Management LLC Class A will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management LLC Class A’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. Apollo Global Management LLC Class A’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.58%.

In related news, Director Pauline Richards bought 1,100 shares of Apollo Global Management LLC Class A stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.78 per share, with a total value of $39,358.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 30,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $1,071,841.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management LLC Class A by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,247,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164,974 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management LLC Class A during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,557,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management LLC Class A by 165.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,722,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management LLC Class A by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,270,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,957 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management LLC Class A by 1,462.5% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 856,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,383,000 after acquiring an additional 802,095 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apollo Global Management LLC Class A

Apollo Global Management LLC is a global alternative investment manager, which provides private equity, credit-oriented capital markets, and real estate. The company raises, invests and manages funds on pension and endowment funds as well as other institutional and individual investors. It operates through three business segments: Private Equity, Credit, and Real Estate.

