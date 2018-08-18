Mongodb Inc (MDB) Receives $50.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.70.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MDB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mongodb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. Nomura upped their target price on Mongodb and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Mongodb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Mongodb in a research note on Monday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Mongodb from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th.

In related news, insider Eliot Horowitz sold 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.48, for a total value of $408,108.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin P. Ryan sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $1,536,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,872,828 in the last ninety days. 40.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Regis Management CO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mongodb during the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 409.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 36.1% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Mongodb during the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Mongodb during the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 21.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mongodb stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.75. 433,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708,296. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion and a PE ratio of -37.21. Mongodb has a 1 year low of $24.62 and a 1 year high of $65.94.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $48.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.46 million. The company’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Mongodb will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mongodb Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. Its products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Professional, Development Support, Ops and Cloud Manager. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A. Merriman, Kevin P. Ryan and Geir Magnusson Jr.

