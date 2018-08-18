MONDI PLC/ADR Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.45 (MONDY)

MONDI PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MONDY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.447 per share on Monday, October 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd.

Shares of MONDY stock opened at $56.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.76. MONDI PLC/ADR has a one year low of $44.31 and a one year high of $60.62.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MONDI PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MONDI PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products primarily in central Europe, Russia, North America, and South Africa. Its products include virgin and recycled containerboards, sack and specialty kraft papers, pulp, corrugated packaging products, industrial bags, extrusion coatings, films and hygiene components, release liners, consumer goods packaging products, office and professional printing papers, and barrier coatings, as well as pre-made bags and pouches, printed laminates, and high-barrier films for the consumer industry.

