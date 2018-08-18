Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Invests $580,000 in Model N Inc (MODN)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 31,200 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MODN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Model N by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,145 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after buying an additional 5,799 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Model N by 20.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,854 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Model N by 31.1% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 22,223 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Model N in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,524,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in Model N in the second quarter valued at approximately $679,000. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

MODN stock opened at $16.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $542.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.34 and a beta of 0.91. Model N Inc has a twelve month low of $13.07 and a twelve month high of $20.33.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $39.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.28 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 61.62% and a negative net margin of 21.89%. research analysts predict that Model N Inc will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Model N news, major shareholder Zack Rinat sold 514,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $8,754,796.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,735,396 shares in the company, valued at $46,501,732. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,030,080 shares of company stock valued at $17,568,847. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Model N to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Model N in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on Model N in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Model N has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences, technology, and manufacturing companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, Revenue Cloud for High Tech, and Revenue Cloud. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

