MonaCoin (MONA) Price Up 1.8% Over Last Week

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. MonaCoin has a total market capitalization of $99.89 million and approximately $808,695.00 worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MonaCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.62 or 0.00024825 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including QBTC, Zaif, Bittrex and Upbit. In the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,537.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.44 or 0.04801691 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $587.79 or 0.09004568 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.28 or 0.00908156 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $103.32 or 0.01582926 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00214145 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.99 or 0.02282501 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00303190 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000028 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000415 BTC.

About MonaCoin

MonaCoin (MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 61,643,825 coins. MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

MonaCoin Coin Trading

MonaCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Bittrex, Upbit, Fisco, Livecoin, Zaif, CryptoBridge, QBTC and Bitbank. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

