Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK) Director Purchases $1,810,000.00 in Stock

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Director Filip Balcaen bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $181.00 per share, with a total value of $1,810,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,456. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Filip Balcaen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 9th, Filip Balcaen bought 25,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $184.80 per share, with a total value of $4,620,000.00.
- On Friday, August 3rd, Filip Balcaen bought 25,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $183.45 per share, with a total value of $4,586,250.00.
- On Friday, July 27th, Filip Balcaen bought 50,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $183.02 per share, with a total value of $9,151,000.00.
NYSE:MHK opened at $190.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.30. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.00 and a 1-year high of $286.85.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,257,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,786,000 after buying an additional 134,039 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 20.6% in the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,959,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,760,000 after buying an additional 334,869 shares during the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 85.4% in the first quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 1,350,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,510,000 after buying an additional 622,002 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,199,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,651,000 after buying an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,162,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,054,000 after buying an additional 19,025 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on MHK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $272.00 target price on shares of Mohawk Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mohawk Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.07.
About Mohawk Industries
Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).
