Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK) Director Purchases $1,810,000.00 in Stock

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Director Filip Balcaen bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $181.00 per share, with a total value of $1,810,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,456. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Filip Balcaen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 9th, Filip Balcaen bought 25,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $184.80 per share, with a total value of $4,620,000.00.

On Friday, August 3rd, Filip Balcaen bought 25,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $183.45 per share, with a total value of $4,586,250.00.

On Friday, July 27th, Filip Balcaen bought 50,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $183.02 per share, with a total value of $9,151,000.00.

NYSE:MHK opened at $190.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.30. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.00 and a 1-year high of $286.85.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,257,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,786,000 after buying an additional 134,039 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 20.6% in the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,959,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,760,000 after buying an additional 334,869 shares during the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 85.4% in the first quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 1,350,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,510,000 after buying an additional 622,002 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,199,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,651,000 after buying an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,162,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,054,000 after buying an additional 19,025 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MHK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $272.00 target price on shares of Mohawk Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mohawk Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.07.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

