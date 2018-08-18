Moelis & Co (MC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.17.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MC shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Moelis & Co from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Moelis & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moelis & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of Moelis & Co from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Moelis & Co from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th.

In related news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.85, for a total transaction of $86,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,398.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 29.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Moelis & Co by 556.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,005,203 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,115,000 after acquiring an additional 852,188 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Co in the first quarter valued at $2,966,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Moelis & Co by 25.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moelis & Co by 7.0% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 170,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after buying an additional 11,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moelis & Co by 24.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 119,673 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,085,000 after buying an additional 23,693 shares in the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MC opened at $58.05 on Friday. Moelis & Co has a 52 week low of $37.75 and a 52 week high of $67.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 1.74.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.21. Moelis & Co had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 50.56%. The company had revenue of $220.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Moelis & Co will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 1st. Moelis & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.10%.

Moelis & Co Company Profile

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

