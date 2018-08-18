MITCHELLS &BUTLERS (MBPFF) vs. Mcdonald’s (MCD) Critical Analysis

MITCHELLS &BUTLERS (NYSE: MCD) and Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

MITCHELLS &BUTLERS has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mcdonald’s has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares MITCHELLS &BUTLERS and Mcdonald’s’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MITCHELLS &BUTLERS $2.97 billion 0.46 N/A N/A N/A Mcdonald’s $22.82 billion 5.48 $5.19 billion $6.66 24.20

Mcdonald’s has higher revenue and earnings than MITCHELLS &BUTLERS.

Profitability

This table compares MITCHELLS &BUTLERS and Mcdonald’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MITCHELLS &BUTLERS N/A N/A N/A Mcdonald’s 25.26% -133.89% 17.46%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.9% of Mcdonald’s shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Mcdonald’s shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Mcdonald’s pays an annual dividend of $4.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. MITCHELLS &BUTLERS does not pay a dividend. Mcdonald’s pays out 60.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mcdonald’s has raised its dividend for 41 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for MITCHELLS &BUTLERS and Mcdonald’s, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MITCHELLS &BUTLERS 0 0 0 0 N/A Mcdonald’s 0 7 21 0 2.75

Mcdonald’s has a consensus price target of $181.54, indicating a potential upside of 12.65%. Given Mcdonald’s’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mcdonald’s is more favorable than MITCHELLS &BUTLERS.

Summary

Mcdonald’s beats MITCHELLS &BUTLERS on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

MITCHELLS &BUTLERS Company Profile

Mitchells & Butlers plc operates managed restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its restaurants and pubs under the Sizzling Pubs, Vintage Inns, Harvester, Ember Inns, Toby Carvery, Crown Carveries, Castle, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Alex, All Bar One, Miller & Carter, Browns, Innkeeper's Lodge, Oak Tree, Stonehouse, and Premium Country Pubs brand names. It is also involved in the leisure retailing, property management, property development, and financing activities. In addition, it owns various trademarks; and provides gift cards. It operates 1,768 managed businesses and 57 franchised businesses. Mitchells & Butlers plc was founded in 1898 and is based in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 37,241 restaurants, including 34,108 franchised restaurants comprising 21,366 franchised to conventional franchisees, 6,945 licensed to developmental licensees, and 5,797 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 3,133 company-operated restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

