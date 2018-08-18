Mission Wealth Management LP Purchases Shares of 3,646 Occidental Petroleum Co. (OXY)

Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,646 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 5,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 172.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,722,476 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $111,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,145 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 202,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,182,000 after acquiring an additional 11,058 shares during the period. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director William R. Klesse purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.55 per share, with a total value of $392,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 77,963 shares in the company, valued at $6,123,993.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:OXY opened at $78.55 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $58.44 and a one year high of $87.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.63.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.11). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 346.07%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Occidental Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Scotiabank raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.60.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

