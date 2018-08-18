Mission Wealth Management LP Purchases New Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS)

Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 22,822,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,583,000 after buying an additional 107,941 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 31.3% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,387,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,443,000 after buying an additional 1,523,415 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,474,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,864,000 after buying an additional 22,188 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,994,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,506,000 after buying an additional 25,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,903,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,396,000 after buying an additional 348,500 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $90.90 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $81.56 and a 12-month high of $92.95.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

