Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $1.45 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NVDA)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,106 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 15,830 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 179,692 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $42,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 13,572 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. 65.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. BidaskClub raised shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Barclays raised shares of NVIDIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $265.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $273.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $244.82 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $157.37 and a one year high of $269.20. The company has a quick ratio of 7.82, a current ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $154.66 billion, a PE ratio of 52.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.56.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.28. NVIDIA had a net margin of 34.44% and a return on equity of 52.18%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 21,029 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.65, for a total transaction of $5,565,324.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,820,182.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Byron sold 15,131 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.02, for a total transaction of $3,707,397.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,611,670.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 269,632 shares of company stock valued at $67,615,033. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for AI utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

