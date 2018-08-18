MinexCoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $146,424.00 (MNX)

MinexCoin (CURRENCY:MNX) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. In the last seven days, MinexCoin has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. One MinexCoin coin can currently be purchased for $4.87 or 0.00076288 BTC on popular exchanges including Exmo, Livecoin, CoinExchange and HitBTC. MinexCoin has a total market cap of $19.80 million and approximately $146,424.00 worth of MinexCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005049 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003496 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015699 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000336 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007734 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00288677 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00153220 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000197 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00011506 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MinexCoin Profile

MinexCoin is a coin. Its launch date was March 29th, 2017. MinexCoin’s total supply is 5,962,083 coins and its circulating supply is 4,064,634 coins. MinexCoin’s official Twitter account is @minexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MinexCoin is /r/Minexcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MinexCoin’s official website is minexcoin.com

MinexCoin Coin Trading

MinexCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exmo, CoinExchange, Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinexCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MinexCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MinexCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

