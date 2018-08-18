Minerva Neurosciences (NERV) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

NERV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Minerva Neurosciences to $19.00 in a report on Friday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ NERV opened at $8.90 on Friday. Minerva Neurosciences has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $9.25. The firm has a market cap of $327.64 million, a P/E ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.49.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.06. equities analysts anticipate that Minerva Neurosciences will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NERV. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 919,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,586,000 after purchasing an additional 25,092 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 241.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 176,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 124,400 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 391,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 112,461 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,181,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,998,000 after purchasing an additional 219,405 shares during the period. 71.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia.

