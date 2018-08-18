Millennium Management LLC Decreases Stake in LifeVantage Corp (LFVN)

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in LifeVantage Corp (NASDAQ:LFVN) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,029 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.69% of LifeVantage worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 128,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 15,857 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LFVN opened at $11.54 on Friday. LifeVantage Corp has a one year low of $2.86 and a one year high of $12.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.99 million, a PE ratio of 42.89 and a beta of 0.75.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of LifeVantage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th.

LifeVantage Profile

LifeVantage Corporation identifies, researches, develops, and distributes nutraceutical dietary supplements and skin care products. It offers Protandim, a scientifically-validated dietary supplement; LifeVantage TrueScience, an anti-aging skin care product; Axio energy drink mixes; and PhysIQ, a weight management system, as well as Petandim for Dogs, a companion pet supplement formulated to combat oxidative stress in dogs.

