Millennium Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,124 Hailiang Education Group Inc (HLG)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Hailiang Education Group Inc (NASDAQ:HLG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Hailiang Education Group by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hailiang Education Group by 78.8% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 6,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Hailiang Education Group by 150.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 17,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HLG opened at $72.02 on Friday. Hailiang Education Group Inc has a 12 month low of $14.07 and a 12 month high of $88.92.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Hailiang Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

About Hailiang Education Group

Hailiang Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides K-12 educational services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates eight centrally managed schools, including Zhuji Private High School, Tianma Experimental School, Hailiang Art Middle School, Hailiang International Kindergarten, Hailiang Primary School, Hailiang Junior Middle School, Hailiang Senior Middle School, and Hailiang Foreign Language School under the Hailiang brand in Zhuji city, Zhejiang province in the People's Republic of China.

