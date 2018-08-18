Microsoft Co. (MSFT) Shares Sold by Hall Laurie J Trustee

Hall Laurie J Trustee lessened its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,320 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 6,544 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 5.1% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Chartist Inc. CA purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Francis Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 72.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “$104.40” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “$105.12” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank restated a “$105.12” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “$107.97” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.18.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $107.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $839.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $71.70 and a twelve month high of $111.15.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The software giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $30.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 36.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.30%.

In related news, Director Sandra E. Peterson purchased 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $101.96 per share, with a total value of $550,584.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,584. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $1,009,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,601 shares in the company, valued at $16,017,114.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 442,880 shares of company stock valued at $48,304,569 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing segments. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

