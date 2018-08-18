Micron Technology (MU) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Finds

Media headlines about Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Micron Technology earned a news impact score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the semiconductor manufacturer an impact score of 47.1021229900509 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of MU opened at $47.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $29.28 and a 52-week high of $64.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.61.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.76 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 51.12% and a net margin of 43.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, May 21st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 16.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently commented on MU. Morgan Stanley lowered Micron Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. BidaskClub raised Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Micron Technology to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.83.

In other news, Director Robert E. Switz sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 120,257 shares in the company, valued at $6,734,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Switz sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total value of $4,000,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 120,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,414,508.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,795 shares of company stock valued at $9,141,390. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc provides semiconductor systems worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers DDR3 and DDR4 DRAM products for computers, servers, networking devices, communications equipment, consumer electronics, automotive, and industrial applications; lower power DRAM products for smartphones, tablets, automotive, laptop computers, and other mobile consumer device applications; DDR2 DRAM and DDR DRAM, GDDR5 and GDDR5X DRAM, SDRAM, and RLDRAM products for networking devices, servers, consumer electronics, communications equipment, computer peripherals, and automotive and industrial applications, as well as for computer memory upgrades; and hybrid memory cube semiconductor memory devices.

