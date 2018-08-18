Michael Hsing Sells 17,634 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CEO Michael Hsing sold 17,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.05, for a total value of $2,487,275.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,115,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,322,797.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Hsing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 3rd, Michael Hsing sold 9,943 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.45, for a total value of $1,346,779.35.

On Monday, August 6th, Michael Hsing sold 15,572 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $2,112,341.80.

On Monday, July 2nd, Michael Hsing sold 20,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.97, for a total value of $2,659,400.00.

On Friday, June 1st, Michael Hsing sold 20,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.05, for a total value of $2,661,000.00.

Shares of MPWR opened at $140.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.27. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.50 and a 52-week high of $142.91.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90. The firm had revenue of $139.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.45 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 15.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MPWR. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “$141.80” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Cowen upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,420,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,779,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,062.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 226,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 207,129 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 18.3% in the second quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 18,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,941,000. 92.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

