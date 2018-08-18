MFA Finl Inc/SH (MFA) Short Interest Update

MFA Finl Inc/SH (NYSE:MFA) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,692,213 shares, an increase of 46.3% from the July 13th total of 2,524,081 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,192,268 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX acquired a new stake in shares of MFA Finl Inc/SH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MFA Finl Inc/SH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MFA Finl Inc/SH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of MFA Finl Inc/SH in the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MFA Finl Inc/SH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $199,000. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MFA opened at $7.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.41. MFA Finl Inc/SH has a 1-year low of $6.72 and a 1-year high of $8.90.

MFA Finl Inc/SH (NYSE:MFA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $49.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.57 million. MFA Finl Inc/SH had a net margin of 77.32% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that MFA Finl Inc/SH will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.38%. MFA Finl Inc/SH’s payout ratio is currently 101.27%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MFA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MFA Finl Inc/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Compass Point set a $8.00 price objective on shares of MFA Finl Inc/SH and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of MFA Finl Inc/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of MFA Finl Inc/SH from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MFA Finl Inc/SH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.44.

About MFA Finl Inc/SH

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

