Metro (MRU) Rating Reiterated by BMO Capital Markets

Metro (TSE:MRU)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets in a report released on Thursday. They presently have a C$48.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 11.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$46.00 target price on shares of Metro in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Metro from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Metro from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$44.00 target price on shares of Metro in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$46.20.

Shares of MRU opened at C$43.03 on Thursday. Metro has a one year low of C$38.32 and a one year high of C$45.44.

In other news, insider Carmine Fortino sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.18, for a total value of C$215,900.00.

About Metro

Metro Inc operates as a retailer and distributor in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets, discount and drug stores, and food stores that provide grocery products, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, prepared meals, fruits and vegetables, meats, and frozen foods.

