Meridian Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 44,840 CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 44,840 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,885,000. CVS Health accounts for approximately 1.4% of Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 43.3% in the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Whitnell & Co. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 3.6% in the second quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 50,248 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA bought a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at $1,152,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new stake in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Kendall Capital Management lifted its stake in CVS Health by 5.9% in the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 23,925 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $73.68 on Friday. CVS Health Corp has a fifty-two week low of $60.14 and a fifty-two week high of $84.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $70.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.96.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $46.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 24th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Leerink Swann set a $80.00 target price on CVS Health and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CVS Health from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Saturday, June 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.04.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

