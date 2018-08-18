Mellanox Technologies (MLNX) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mellanox Technologies from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mellanox Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Mellanox Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 18th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Mellanox Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Saturday, April 21st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Mellanox Technologies to $115.00 and gave the company a $83.60 rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.00.

Shares of MLNX stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.80. 379,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,720. Mellanox Technologies has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $90.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 87.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.59.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.16. Mellanox Technologies had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $268.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Mellanox Technologies will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael Kagan sold 3,000 shares of Mellanox Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $241,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Clifton Thomas Weatherford sold 4,617 shares of Mellanox Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $387,366.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 372,550 shares of company stock valued at $31,639,596. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mellanox Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 5,000,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 50,001 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $4,215,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 6,174.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,990 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 29,512 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Mellanox Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $702,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mellanox Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $1,093,000. 72.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mellanox Technologies Company Profile

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, and sells interconnect products and solutions worldwide. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

