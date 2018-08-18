Meggitt plc (MGGT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Meggitt plc (LON:MGGT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 543 ($6.93).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MGGT shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Meggitt to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Barclays downgraded shares of Meggitt to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.02) target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Meggitt from GBX 645 ($8.23) to GBX 670 ($8.55) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Friday, June 8th.

Shares of LON MGGT traded down GBX 2.20 ($0.03) on Friday, reaching GBX 530.80 ($6.77). 1,665,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,380,000. Meggitt has a 12 month low of GBX 430.90 ($5.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 530 ($6.76).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.30 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th.

In other news, insider Philip Ernest Green purchased 272 shares of Meggitt stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 551 ($7.03) per share, with a total value of £1,498.72 ($1,911.88). Insiders have acquired 317 shares of company stock valued at $174,661 in the last ninety days.

Meggitt Company Profile

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems for aerospace, defense, energy, medical, industrial, test, and automotive markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems, Meggitt Control Systems, Meggitt Polymers & Composites, Meggitt Sensing Systems, and Meggitt Equipment Group segments.

