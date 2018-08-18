Meggitt (MGGT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Meggitt (LON:MGGT) in a research report report published on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MGGT. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Meggitt from GBX 365 ($4.66) to GBX 450 ($5.74) and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Meggitt from GBX 645 ($8.23) to GBX 670 ($8.55) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Meggitt to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Barclays cut Meggitt to an equal weight rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.02) target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a sell rating on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Meggitt has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 530 ($6.76).

Shares of LON:MGGT traded down GBX 2.20 ($0.03) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 530.80 ($6.77). 1,665,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,380,000. Meggitt has a fifty-two week low of GBX 430.90 ($5.50) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 530 ($6.76).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 6th will be issued a GBX 5.30 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th.

In other news, insider Philip Ernest Green acquired 272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 551 ($7.03) per share, for a total transaction of £1,498.72 ($1,911.88). Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 317 shares of company stock worth $174,661.

About Meggitt

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems for aerospace, defense, energy, medical, industrial, test, and automotive markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems, Meggitt Control Systems, Meggitt Polymers & Composites, Meggitt Sensing Systems, and Meggitt Equipment Group segments.

