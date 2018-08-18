MEET.ONE 24 Hour Volume Hits $1,038.00 (MEETONE)

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. MEET.ONE has a market cap of $0.00 and $1,038.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MEET.ONE token can currently be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000089 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX and Gate.io. During the last seven days, MEET.ONE has traded 9.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MEET.ONE alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003544 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015521 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000341 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00300409 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00155393 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000202 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00011710 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00034600 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEET.ONE Token Profile

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 tokens. MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne . The official website for MEET.ONE is meet.one . The official message board for MEET.ONE is medium.com/@MEET.ONE

Buying and Selling MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MEET.ONE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MEET.ONE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MEET.ONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MEET.ONE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.