Medtronic PLC (MDT) Shares Sold by AT Bancorp

AT Bancorp trimmed its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 56.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,724 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 7,538 shares during the period. AT Bancorp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 18.6% during the second quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 8,080 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 85.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,946 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after buying an additional 16,530 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter worth about $308,000. Hengehold Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter worth about $2,149,000. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.4% during the second quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 21,249 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

NYSE:MDT opened at $90.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $122.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.94. Medtronic PLC has a 12-month low of $76.41 and a 12-month high of $91.50.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 6th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.93%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Needham & Company LLC raised Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. William Blair initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.24.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $1,001,995.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 8,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $773,566.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.