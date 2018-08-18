MDC Partners (MDCA) Upgraded to “Sell” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MDCA. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MDC Partners from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $6.00 target price on shares of MDC Partners and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MDC Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MDC Partners has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.56.

Get MDC Partners alerts:

Shares of MDCA traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.80. 161,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,863. MDC Partners has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $12.26. The stock has a market cap of $308.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). MDC Partners had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $379.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that MDC Partners will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDCA. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MDC Partners by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 6,945 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MDC Partners by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 483,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 127,075 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MDC Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of MDC Partners by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,088,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,038,000 after purchasing an additional 13,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of MDC Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $916,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

MDC Partners Company Profile

MDC Partners Inc provides marketing, advertising, activation, communications, and strategic consulting solutions worldwide. It offers a range of customized services, including global advertising and marketing services; media buying, planning, and optimization; interactive and mobile marketing; direct marketing; database and customer relationship management; sales promotion; corporate communications; market research; data analytics and insights; corporate identity, design, and branding services; social media communications; product and service innovation; e-commerce management; and technology services.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for MDC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.