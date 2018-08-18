Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,183,461 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 794,501 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.04% of Mcdonald’s worth $1,282,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 518.9% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 755 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. 67.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MCD opened at $161.15 on Friday. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52 week low of $146.84 and a 52 week high of $178.70. The company has a market capitalization of $123.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.24, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 133.89% and a net margin of 25.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.66%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MCD. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Imperial Capital reduced their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.93.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 37,241 restaurants, including 34,108 franchised restaurants comprising 21,366 franchised to conventional franchisees, 6,945 licensed to developmental licensees, and 5,797 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 3,133 company-operated restaurants.

