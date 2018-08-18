McCoy Global (MCB) Price Target Raised to C$1.60

McCoy Global (TSE:MCB) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$1.50 to C$1.60 in a report published on Friday.

MCB stock traded down C$0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching C$1.37. 1,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,142. McCoy Global has a twelve month low of C$1.15 and a twelve month high of C$2.15.

McCoy Global Company Profile

McCoy Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides equipment and technologies to support wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry. It designs, produces, and distributes capital equipment to support wellbore integrity, as well as supports capital equipment sales through aftermarket products and services, such as technical support, consumables, and replacement parts.

