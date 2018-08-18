McCoy Global (MCB) Price Target Raised to C$1.60

McCoy Global (TSE:MCB) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$1.50 to C$1.60 in a report published on Friday.
MCB stock traded down C$0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching C$1.37. 1,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,142. McCoy Global has a twelve month low of C$1.15 and a twelve month high of C$2.15.
McCoy Global Company Profile
