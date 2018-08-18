MC Mining (MCM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

MC Mining (LON:MCM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Thursday.

LON MCM opened at GBX 23.50 ($0.30) on Thursday. MC Mining has a 12-month low of GBX 30.47 ($0.39) and a 12-month high of GBX 71.60 ($0.91).

MC Mining Company Profile

MC Mining Limited, formerly Coal of Africa Limited, is a coal exploration, development and mining company. The Company’s Exploration segment is involved in the search for resources for commercial exploitation, and the determination of the technical feasibility and commercial viability of resources. The Development segment is engaged in establishing access to and commissioning facilities to extract, treat and transport production from the mineral reserve, and other preparations for commercial production.

