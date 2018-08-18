Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Maxim Integrated Products in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Maxim Integrated Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.61.
NASDAQ MXIM opened at $59.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 4.16. Maxim Integrated Products has a 12 month low of $43.42 and a 12 month high of $74.94. The company has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.20.
In other news, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $46,637.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Bruce E. Kiddoo sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,969 shares of company stock worth $2,969,664. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Maxim Integrated Products
Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.
