Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Maxim Integrated Products in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Maxim Integrated Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.61.

NASDAQ MXIM opened at $59.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 4.16. Maxim Integrated Products has a 12 month low of $43.42 and a 12 month high of $74.94. The company has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.20.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 18.84%. The company had revenue of $633.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $46,637.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Bruce E. Kiddoo sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,969 shares of company stock worth $2,969,664. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

