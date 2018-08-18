Maxim Group Trims Tecogen (TGEN) Target Price to $5.00

Tecogen (NASDAQ:TGEN) had its price objective decreased by Maxim Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

TGEN has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Tecogen in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tecogen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd.

NASDAQ:TGEN opened at $3.25 on Wednesday. Tecogen has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $4.20.

Tecogen (NASDAQ:TGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The construction company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.19 million. Tecogen had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 0.07%. equities analysts anticipate that Tecogen will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGEN. BLB&B Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tecogen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Tecogen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Tecogen by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 321,078 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 110,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tecogen by 447.1% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 515,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 421,180 shares during the last quarter. 12.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tecogen

Tecogen Inc designs, manufactures, and sells industrial and commercial cogeneration systems that produce combinations of electricity, hot water, and air conditioning in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Products and Services and Energy Production. The company offers InVerde e+, a cogeneration product that provides electricity and hot water; TECOGEN cogeneration systems for producing hot water; TECOCHILL air-conditioning and refrigeration chillers; and water heaters under the Ilios brand name, as well as emissions control technology under Ultera brand name.

