Masco Corp (MAS) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 599,616 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,735 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.20% of Masco worth $22,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAS. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its position in shares of Masco by 4,126.8% in the second quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 3,100,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027,014 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Masco by 2,720.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,357,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,184 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Masco by 21,367.1% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,153,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,839 shares during the period. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the first quarter valued at about $33,468,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Masco by 256.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 935,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,818,000 after purchasing an additional 673,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

MAS opened at $38.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. Masco Corp has a twelve month low of $35.79 and a twelve month high of $46.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.57.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 490.27% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Masco Corp will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 13th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 12th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

In related news, insider Joseph B. Gross sold 1,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $51,324.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,740 shares in the company, valued at $1,945,213.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Masco in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Masco in a research report on Sunday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.76.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. Its Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas products, exercise pools, brass and copper plumbing system components, and other non-decorative plumbing products.

See Also: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.