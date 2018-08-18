Manning and Napier (MN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Manning and Napier (NYSE:MN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Manning & Napier, Inc. operates as an investment advisor engaged in managing corporate and union pension and annuity funds, endowment funds, foundations, profit sharing plans and benefit plans. It offers equity and fixed income portfolios and a range of blended asset portfolios. The Company offers investment solutions through separately managed accounts, mutual funds, and collective investment trust funds. Manning & Napier, Inc. is headquartered in Fairport, New York. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Manning and Napier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th.

NYSE MN opened at $2.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.14 million, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.36. Manning and Napier has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $4.35.

Manning and Napier (NYSE:MN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Manning and Napier had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $41.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.52 million. equities research analysts forecast that Manning and Napier will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Manning and Napier by 7.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 447,699 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 30,718 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Manning and Napier by 37.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 217,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 59,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Manning and Napier by 13.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 212,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 54.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manning and Napier Company Profile

Manning & Napier, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

