Mallinckrodt (MNK) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Shows

Press coverage about Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Mallinckrodt earned a coverage optimism score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the company an impact score of 46.6851810525929 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Get Mallinckrodt alerts:

NYSE MNK opened at $34.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.36. Mallinckrodt has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $41.70.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $631.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.15 million. Mallinckrodt had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 59.85%. analysts anticipate that Mallinckrodt will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Mallinckrodt in a report on Monday, August 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Mallinckrodt from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Raymond James downgraded Mallinckrodt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Mallinckrodt in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Mallinckrodt to $32.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.63.

About Mallinckrodt

Mallinckrodt public limited company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded pharmaceutical products in Canada and the European Union, as well as in Latin American, the Middle Eastern, African, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company markets branded pharmaceutical products for autoimmune and rare diseases in the specialty areas of neurology, rheumatology, nephrology, ophthalmology, and pulmonology; and immunotherapy and neonatal respiratory critical care therapies, as well as analgesics and gastrointestinal products.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Mallinckrodt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mallinckrodt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.