Magic Software Enterprises (MGIC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.50 target price on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Magic Software Enterprises, a member of the Formula Group, develops, markets and supports software development and deployment technology that enables enterprises to accelerate the process of building and deploying applications that can be rapidly customized and integrated with existing systems. Magic technology, applications and professional services are available through a global network of subsidiaries, distributors and Magic solutions partners. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Magic Software Enterprises and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.00.

NASDAQ:MGIC opened at $8.85 on Tuesday. Magic Software Enterprises has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $9.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $412.00 million, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.66.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $70.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.45 million. research analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is a positive change from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 21st. Magic Software Enterprises’s payout ratio is 56.52%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,281,421 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,636,000 after acquiring an additional 80,117 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 428,651 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 36,599 shares in the last quarter. Delek Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 105.1% during the 2nd quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 366,684 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 187,943 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,288,000. Finally, Unterberg Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 354.5% during the 1st quarter. Unterberg Capital LLC now owns 170,876 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 133,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.87% of the company’s stock.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and IT outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

