Macy’s (M) Shares Gap Down to $35.41

Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $31.90, but opened at $35.41. Macy’s shares last traded at $35.47, with a volume of 550478 shares changing hands.

M has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $35.00 target price on shares of Macy’s and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.61.

The firm has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 24.56%. Macy’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Macy’s Inc will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in M. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its holdings in Macy’s by 1,344.7% in the 1st quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 210,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,100,000 after acquiring an additional 196,143 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Macy’s by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,307,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,596,000 after acquiring an additional 154,835 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Macy’s by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,870,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in Macy’s by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 57,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 18,812 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Macy’s by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 936,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,847,000 after acquiring an additional 29,677 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 4, 2018, it operated approximately 690 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's brands; 160 specialty stores under the Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, and Macy's Backstage brands in the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico; and Websites, including macys.com, bloomingdales.com, and bluemercury.com.

