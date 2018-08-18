Macy’s Inc (M) Position Cut by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 24.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,880,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,800,780 shares during the quarter. Macy’s accounts for about 2.3% of American International Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 5.84% of Macy’s worth $669,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 235.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,000,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,706,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511,323 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,873,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667,028 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 1,627.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,158,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,520 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,864,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,651 shares during the period. Finally, Apertura Capital LLC purchased a new position in Macy’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,202,000. 88.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Macy's alerts:

M has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. OTR Global upgraded Macy’s to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley cut Macy’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.71 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.61.

Macy’s stock opened at $36.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Macy’s Inc has a 52 week low of $17.41 and a 52 week high of $41.99.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. analysts forecast that Macy’s Inc will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 4, 2018, it operated approximately 690 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's brands; 160 specialty stores under the Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, and Macy's Backstage brands in the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico; and Websites, including macys.com, bloomingdales.com, and bluemercury.com.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M).

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.