Macquarie Upgrades Nielsen (NLSN) to “Outperform”

Macquarie upgraded shares of Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $34.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NLSN. Pivotal Research restated a hold rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Nielsen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Nielsen from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Barclays restated a sell rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nielsen from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nielsen presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.08.

Nielsen stock opened at $26.15 on Tuesday. Nielsen has a 52-week low of $20.53 and a 52-week high of $42.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.39). Nielsen had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Nielsen’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Nielsen will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.35%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nielsen during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Nielsen during the 2nd quarter valued at $188,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Nielsen by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Nielsen during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Nielsen during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information and measurement company. It operates through Buy and Watch segments. The company provides media and marketing information, analytics, and manufacturer and retailer expertise about what and where consumers buy, read, watch, and listen.

