Macquarie Boosts Phoenix New Media (FENG) Price Target to $8.10

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Macquarie from $7.60 to $8.10 in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Macquarie’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 86.21% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Phoenix New Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Get Phoenix New Media alerts:

NYSE FENG opened at $4.35 on Thursday. Phoenix New Media has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $8.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $320.47 million, a P/E ratio of 443.00 and a beta of 1.67.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The information services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $54.78 million for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 0.34%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phoenix New Media during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Phoenix New Media by 741.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,133 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 23,910 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Phoenix New Media by 6,068.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 74,267 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 73,063 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phoenix New Media during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Phoenix New Media by 277.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 96,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 70,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Phoenix New Media Company Profile

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through three channels, including PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix New Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix New Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.