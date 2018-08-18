Mackay Shields LLC Reduces Holdings in Extended Stay America (STAY)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its holdings in Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329,720 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.15% of Extended Stay America worth $6,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Extended Stay America in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Extended Stay America by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Extended Stay America during the 1st quarter worth about $293,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in Extended Stay America by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 14,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Extended Stay America by 119.1% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 15,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 8,339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

STAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Extended Stay America from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Extended Stay America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Extended Stay America in a report on Thursday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Extended Stay America from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Extended Stay America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.95.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.49, for a total value of $322,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 110,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,381,049.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Brian T. Nicholson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.19 per share, for a total transaction of $211,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE STAY opened at $20.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.96. Extended Stay America has a 1 year low of $16.27 and a 1 year high of $22.58.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $336.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.68 million. Extended Stay America had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Extended Stay America will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Extended Stay America’s dividend payout ratio is 88.00%.

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

