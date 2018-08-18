Mackay Shields LLC Boosts Holdings in Baker Hughes A GE Co (BHGE)

Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,451 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes A GE were worth $5,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global X Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes A GE during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Baker Hughes A GE by 25.0% during the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 102,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after buying an additional 20,511 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Baker Hughes A GE by 34.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Baker Hughes A GE by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 722,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,066,000 after buying an additional 4,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Baker Hughes A GE during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,147,000. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baker Hughes A GE alerts:

NYSE BHGE opened at $31.01 on Friday. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a 52 week low of $25.53 and a 52 week high of $38.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 59.63, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.74.

Baker Hughes A GE (NYSE:BHGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. Baker Hughes A GE had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes A GE Co will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Baker Hughes A GE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.46%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Baker Hughes A GE from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes A GE from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Baker Hughes A GE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes A GE in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Baker Hughes A GE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Baker Hughes A GE has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.30.

In related news, insider Matthias L. Heilmann sold 12,000 shares of Baker Hughes A GE stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $408,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,743 shares in the company, valued at $127,262. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kurt Camilleri sold 2,513 shares of Baker Hughes A GE stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $85,442.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Baker Hughes A GE

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies for onshore and offshore operations.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes A GE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes A GE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.